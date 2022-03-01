UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2022: Important notification for IAS exam aspirants, check details

According to the official notice, the IAS aspirants that will be giving the exam from Himachal Pradesh, especially Mandi and Dharamshala will now have the option to submit their revised choice of exam centre.

UPSC Civil Service Exam 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for applicants to submit the exam centre choice for the Civil Services prelims exam 2022. Candidates will be able to submit for the revised choice of centres that will be operational in two phases. Users will be able to read the notification on the official website of upsc.gov.in.

UPSE Prelims 2022 or the IAS exam along with the Indian Forest Service Preliminary Exam or IFS will be held on June 5, 2022. According to the official notice, the IAS aspirants that will be giving the exam from Himachal Pradesh, especially Mandi and Dharamshala will now have the option to submit their revised choice of exam centre.

According to the commission, the request to change this centre would only be entertained according to the particular centre’s allotment capacity. The process would further be carried out on a first come first serve basis.

Following are the important UPSC Prelims 2022 important dates-