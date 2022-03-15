UPSC Civil Service Mains 2021: Results for Civil Services Mains exam coming soon — check result, interview dates

Candidates that end up qualifying the Personality Test/Interview would be required to fill and submit his/her DAF-II within the given time period.

UPSC Civil Service Mains: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), released a notice in which the commission has informed that the result for the civil services 2021 main exam will be released in the fourth week of March. The personality test (interview) for selected candidates will begin in the first week of April.



According to the notification, as soon as the results of the written part of the Civil Services (Main) Exam 2021 is declared, a Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) would be made available on Commission’s Website for a limited time period. Candidates that end up qualifying the Personality Test/Interview would be required to fill and submit his/her DAF-II within the given time period.



The commission has further directed the candidates to keep all original relevant documents ready with a self-attested photocopy of Personality Tests/Interviews.



The civil services main exam was conducted by UPSC from January 7 to 16 for nine subjective-type papers and candidates who qualify would be called for the personality interview.