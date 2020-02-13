UPSC Civil Service Exam 2020: No age relaxation for Jammu and Kashmir candidates

But the official advertisement released this year, there is no such age relaxation in civil services exam 2020.

Unlike the previous year, there will be no more relaxation in the maximum age limit of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir. However, there is no change in the relaxation of age limit for other categories. On Wednesday, the UPSC released a notification for 796 vacancies in the civil services examination 2020. The exam is scheduled to take place on May 31, 2020.

Till 2019, the official notification issued by the UPSC stated that the maximum age limit of the candidate is relaxable up to five years if the individual or the candidate had ordinarily been domiciled in the state of Jammu and Kashmir during the period from January 01, 1980 to December 31, 1989. But the official advertisement released this year, there is no such age relaxation in civil services exam 2020.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories with effect from October 31, 2019 – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The notification released yesterday reads, “A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2020 i.e., he must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1988 and not later than 1st August, 1999.”

The notification further said that the relaxation in the maximum age limit is applicable if he/she belongs to a Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) or any backward classes. For candidates belonging to SC/ ST category will get an age relaxation of five years. If a candidate belongs to a backward class, then he/she will get an age relaxation of three years.

Every year, the UPSC releases notification or advertisement to recruit candidates for the vacant posts of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) and Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS).