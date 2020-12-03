UPSC CISF Assistant Commandant Recruitment: Application process begins — check last date, other details

UPSC CISF Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for the recruitment of Assistant Commandant (Excecutive) in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The application procedure started on Wednesday – December 2, and the UPSC will be accepting applications from interested candidates till December 22, 2020 at 6 pm.

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021- Age limit:

As on August 1, candidates must not have reached the age of 35 years. For SC and ST candidates the upper age limit will be relaxable for upto 5 years.

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021 – Eligibility:

Applicants for the post of Assistant Commandant (Executive) in the CISF must hold a graduation degree from a government recognised university or institute.

UPSC CISF AC Recruitment 2021 – Selection Process:

Candidates will first be required to clear a written test, which will be followed by a test of physical standards or physical efficiency and medical tests as per CISF’s rules. The written exam will comprise of two papers — first, a Paper I that will consist of questions regarding general ability and intelligence and profession skills; while Paper II will consist of comprehension, essays and precis writing.

UPSC CISF Assistant Commandant (Excecutive) Recruitment 2021 – Important dates:

Application process begins: December 2, 2020.

Application process ends: December 22, 2020 at 6 pm.

UPSC CISF Assistant Commandant (Excecutive) Application Process :

1) Candidates must visit UPSC’s official website – upsc.gov.in.

2) They must then click on to the application form in the ‘Latest News’ section.

3) They then have to register with their credentials.

4) Upon registering they can fill the form and upload the respective documents.

5) Thereafter, they have to pay the fees and submit the application.

Candidates are also required to mail to the CISF authorities through the proper channels a hard copy of the application that they submitted online along with the required certification done by the appropriate authorities. Candidates must mail the application to – “Director General, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 13, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003” before December 31 for the required verification and onward transmission to the UPSC.