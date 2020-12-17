UPSC CDS Result 2020 declared: Successful candidates must do this within 2 weeks — check details

Download your UPSC CDS Exam II 2020 results sheet and take a print out for further use.

UPSC CDS Result 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of Combined Defence Services (CDS) written exam II. A total of 6,727 candidates have cleared the exam and are now qualified to appear for the interview. The written exam was conducted on November 8 and the candidates who appeared in it can check the result by visiting the official website – upsc.gov.in.

The successful candidates are required to submit their original certificates by July 1 for Indian Military Academy (IMA) and Naval Academy (NA), May 13 for Air Force Academy (AFA), and October 1 only for SSC courses. According to the official notice, the candidature of all the candidates who have cleared the exam is provisional and they will have to submit the required documents. The documents that will be required are original certificates in support of age (date of birth) and education qualifications.

Follow these easy steps to check your UPSC CDS II result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of i.e. upsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link ‘UPSC CDS Exam II 2020 Results’ available on the homepage

Step 3: A PDF will open, Enter your application ID and other required details. Click on submit.

Step 4: Download your UPSC CDS Exam II 2020 results sheet and take a print out for further use.

Those who have successfully completed the written exam will now have to register on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in. Successful candidates will have to do this within two weeks of the announcement of the result.

Those who have not qualified for the written exam can check their results on the official website within 15 days. The results will remain available on the Commission’s website for a period of 60 days.