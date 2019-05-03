UPSC CDS II final result 2018 out at upsc.gov.in | Check topper list

UPSC CDS II final result 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the examination results for Combined Defence Services (II) at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the same in November 2018 can rush to the official website now to check the merit list. In addition to the examination, SSB interviews were also conducted by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 147th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 206 F(P) Course. The final merit list of the selected candidates is released by UPSC after considering a candidate's performance in the written exam as well as the interview process. According to the notice released by UPSC, names of some candidates have been listed in the three lists for various courses. "The Commission had recommended 2494, 1653 and 582 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy respectively," as per UPSC. CDS II final result 2018: These are the posts for which candidates have been selected Indian Military Academy - 100 vacancies Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive (General Service)\/Hydro - 45 Air Force Academy, Hyderabad - 32 CDS II final result 2018: Topper list For Indian Military Academy 1. Abhishek Raj 2. Nitin Singh Bohra 3. Abhishek Ravi 4. Ashish Kumar 5. Boorela Arvind Kaushik 6. Anurag Singh 7. Shubham Bisht 8. Akash Sharma 9. Arun Sankar S 10. Akash Saharan For Indian Naval Academy 1. Abhishek Raj 2. Nitin Singh Bohra 3. Ashish Kumar 4. Boorela Arvind Kaushik 5. Anurag Singh 6. Akash Sharma 7. Rakesh Kumar 8. Kuldeep Singh Mohil 9. Bharath Yogendra 10. Gaurav Sharma For Air Force Academy 1. Anurag Singh 2. Akash Sharma 3. Shashank Prakash Tripathi 4. Gaurav Sharma 5. Akash Balhara 6. Shashank Kumar It is to be noted that the Medical examination of the candidates has not been taken into consideration in the preparation of the merit list. For more details candidates can visit the official website of UPSC to know more.