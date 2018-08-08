UPSC CDS (II) Examination 2018: Important notification issued, candidates may apply at upsc.gov.in

The commission will conduct application procedure online

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issue advertisement for Examination (II) 2018. The commission will conduct application procedure online through its official website upsc.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is September 3. The exam will be held on November 18.

Eligibility Criteria

For candidates applying for Indian Military Academy (IMA), the degree of a recognised University or equivalent is a must.

For those applying for Indian Naval Academy, the degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution is required.

Applicants planning to apply in Air Force Academy must have the degree from any recognised University (having Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering degree.

Age Limits and Marital Status

IMA: Those looking to join IMA, must be unmarried male candidates, who were born not before July 2, 1995, and not later than July 1, 2000, may apply.

Indian Naval Academy: Unmarried male applicants born not before July 2, 1995, and not after July 1, 2000, only can apply.

Officers’ Training Academy(SSC Non-Technical Course for women): Issueless widows who did not marry again, Unmarried women and issueless divorcees (having divorce documents is mandatory) who have not married again may apply for the academy. They must not be born before July 2, 1994, and after July 1, 2000.

Officers’ Training Academy (SSC Course for men applicants): Men candidates who are not married, born not before July 2, 1994, and not after July 1, 2000, may apply for this training academy.

Air Force Academy: The minimum age of the candidate must be 20 and the maximum 24 as on July 1, 2019. Candidates must be born not before July 2, 1995, and not after July 1, 1999. Please note that the upper age limit of candidates having valid and current Commercial Pilot Licence issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable till 26 years of age, which means they must not be born before July 2, 1993, and not after July 1, 1999, may apply.

It is to be noted that candidates who are less than 25 years of age must not be married. Selected candidates must not be married during their training period. Married candidates more than 25 years of age can apply, however during training, they won’t get married accommodation.