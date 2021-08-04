UPSC CDS II 2021 notification released: Check date, timings and how to apply

The candidates clearing the exam will be eligible for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy (Photo: Representative/IE)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released a notification for the CDS (Combined Defence Services) exam 2021. Candidates who want to apply can now register themselves for the entrance exam online at their official website- upsconline.nic.in. The last date for the application is August 24, 2021, 6 pm.

As per the latest notification released, this time there will be a limit on the number of candidates assigned to a particular exam centre except Dispur, Kolkata, Chennai and Nagpur. Also, this time the exam centers will be allotted on the basis of ‘first-apply-first-allot’. After that, a centre with full capacity allotment will be closed. Hence, candidates should try to apply online as early as possible.

There are going to be two parts of the online application and both of them need to be filled. Without the completion of both the parts, the form will be deemed invalid. CDS aspirants must also read all instructions given the application form carefully before filling it.

UPSC CSE II 2021: Here’s how candidates can apply online?

Log onto the official website–upsconline.nic.in

Now click on the CDS II link

Register yourself using new details

Fill form as required and upload images

Make the payment and click on submit

As per the notification released, the online application can be withdrawn from August 31 to September 6, 2021 (6 pm). Although the applications have been invited for 339 vacancies, the number of vacancies given above is tentative and could be changed at any stage by services H. Q.

The candidates clearing the exam will be eligible for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy. Candidates will first have to clear a written exam, after that SSB test. The candidates will be placed in the order of merit on the basis of the total marks scored by them in the written examination as well as in the SSB interview tests.