UPSC CDS II 2021 exam results announced – How to check at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II 2021 exam. Candidates can check their results at the official website upsc.gov.in. The commission will release the marks of candidates within 15 days of the declaration of results, which will be uploaded for 30 days.

The exam was earlier conducted by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. Those candidates who have been selected will now be included to the officers’ training academy, Chennai. Once admitted, they will undergo Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and officers training academy, Chennai, 30th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, that will begin from October 2022.

How to check results

* Candidates may first visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

* After reaching the homepage, candidates can click on the link ‘Final results’

* Now, they will be redirected to a new window

* They may now click on the link ‘Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 (OTA)’.

* A PDF file will now appear

* This PDF file will carry the list of shortlisted candidates

* Candidates may now download the list

* Keep it with them for future use.

Through this exam, the commission is looking to fill up 169 posts. Importantly, candidates may also note that the UPSC has not taken into account the results of the medical examination of candidates while preparing the list. While the candidature of all the candidates is provisional, the verification related to date of birth and educational qualification will be conducted by the Army Head Quarter.

Earlier in June 2022, the commission had announced the final results for the Combined Defence Services Examination II 2021. A total of 142 candidates were selected by the commission. The results were announced in the form of a merit list. They were asked to check results at the official website – upsc.gov.in. While Himanshu Pandey secured the top rank in the Indian Military Academy and Indian Naval Academy, Raj Kumar was ranked top for the Indian Airforce.