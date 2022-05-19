UPSC CDS -I 2022 exams: UPSC Combined Defence Services results out – Important instructions for candidates

UPSC Combined Defence Services 2022 exams: The wait is over for a large number of candidates as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday released the results for UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS)-I 2022 exams. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website upsc.gov.in. A total of 6,622 have cleared for the interview round.

The UPSC conducted the written exam on April 10, 2022. According to an official statement by UPSC, selected candidates are now eligible for the interview by “the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 154th (DE) Course commencing in January, 2023 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January, 2023 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (PreFlying) Training Course (213 F(P)) commencing in January, 2023 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 117th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 2023 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 31st SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 2023.”

Here’s how candidates can check their results:

*Candidates must log in to the official website upsc.gov.in

*Once logged in to the site they must click on the link related to UPSC CDS I Result 2022.

*Now, a new PDF file will open.

*Candidates can now check their results

*After checking candidates can download their results

*They are advised to keep a hard copy of results for future use.

Importantly, candidates must note that the candidature of those whose roll numbers shown in the list is provisional. Apart from this, those candidates among the qualified candidates, those who gave their first choice as Army are needed to register themselves on the recruitment website joinindianarmy.nic.in. This will help them get a call up for SSB interview. However, those who have already registered need not register again.