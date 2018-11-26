UPSC CDS I 2019: Last date for Union Public Service Commission exam online registration at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS I 2019: The exam is set to take place on February 3, 2019!

UPSC CDS I 2019: Today is the last date for candidates who wish to fill the online application for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I) at upsc.gov.in and appear for the Union Public Service Commission examination. The exam is set to take place on February 3, 2019. Candidates need to note that the online application link on the website is activated only until 6 PM today. After today, candidates can withdraw their online applications only between December 3, 2018 to December 10, 2018. Candidates should also know that the Commission will release the e-Admit Cards for the UPSC CDS I examination three weeks before the commencement of the exam. They can visit the official website to download the same then.

UPSC CDS I 2019: Important information for candidates-

Vacancy details: A total of 417 posts are on offer for the candidates. Check the below-mentioned details to know more-

1. Indian Military Academy, Dehradun— 100 posts

2. Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala— 45 posts

3. Air Force Academy, Hyderabad— 32 posts

4. Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)— 225 posts

5. Officers Training Academy, Chennai—25th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course- 15 posts

Examination Centres:

The UPSC CDS (I) examination will be conducted across- Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bareilly, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dharwad, Dispur, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jorhat, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Udaipur And Visakhapatnam.

Education Qualification:

1. For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy-Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

2. For Indian Naval Academy—Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

3. For Air Force Academy-Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Application Fees:

Rs 200 for all candidates except Female/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of the fee. The fees can either be deposited in any Branch of SBI by cash, or the same can be paid using net banking

facility of SBI, State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur/State Bank of Hyderabad/State Bank of Mysore/State Bank of Patiala/State Bank of Travancore or by using Visa/Master Credit/Debit Card.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can visit the official website of UPSC online at upsconline.nic.in or UPSC at upsc.gov.in to fill the Online Application before 6 PM today.