UPSC CDS I 2018 exam results declared at upsc.gov.in, check list of top 100 candidates

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 4:58 PM

UPSC CDS I 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the results of Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 2018 at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS I 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the results of Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 2018 at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website now to check their scores and the merit list released by the commission. Candidates need to note that the list issued by UPSC includes the names of top 100 candidates who fared in the examination. The meri list includes the names of the candidates who have qualified on the basis of the CDS (I) examination that was conducted in February 2018 and the SSB interviews that were held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission.

There are a total of 177 posts across the various campuses. The details of the same are as follows-

Indian Military Academy (including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ certificates (Army Wing) holders): 100
Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive(General Service): 45
Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32

UPSC CDS I 2018 results: How to check merit list at upsc.gov.in-

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Under the ‘What’s New’ category, click on ‘Final Results: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2018’
Step 3: Now click on the link under Documents
Step 4: A list will open up on your computer screens
Step 5: Check it and save the same for future

UPSC CDS I 2018 results: More information

According to the release, the Union Public Service Commission has recommended 2778, 1720 and 623 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy respectively. It further mentions that the commission has not taken the Medical examination results into consideration for the merit list. In case, candidates find any problem with their results, they can contact the Commission’s Office, either in person or on telephone Nos.011-23385271/011- 23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours on any working day.

