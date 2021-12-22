UPSC CDS 2022 notification released: Checklist for candidates filling Combined Defence Services application form

The UPSC CDS 2022 exam is on April 10, 2022. The last date to withdraw applications is from January 18 to 24, 2022, till 6 pm.

UPSC CDS 2022: The official notification for Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2022 examination has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on December 22, 2021. Candidates who are interested in applying for the CDS recruitment examination can visit the official website upsc.gov.in for more information. This year, a total of 341 vacancies will be filled via CDS 2022 recruitment drive.

The last date of filling the CDS application form is January 11, 2022, till 6 pm. The application fee is Rs 200 for those belonging to unreserved category. There will be no fee for female, SC, and ST category candidates.

Before you start filling up the application form, here are five important points that you must keep in mind.

Meeting the eligibility criteria

The first task would be to ensure whether interested candidates meet the eligibility criteria. The admission to various stages of the exam is provisional and only by issuing an admission certificate does not guarantee that the candidature of the applicant will be cleared.

Online mode only

All application forms for CDS 2022 will have to be submitted via upsconline.nic.in only. No other mode for applying to the recruitment examination will be available for candidates. Also, it is advisable to submit only one application. Ensure that the application is complete in all aspects.

Keep your signatures and photographs scanned

Another most important thing for candidates to keep in mind is that their signatures and photographs must be duly scanned (in JPEG format) before filling the application form. Each file must have a size of a maximum of 300 KB and a minimum of 20 KB. All the details — candidate’s name, mother’s name, father’s name, and DOB must match with that mentioned in the matriculation certificate.

One photo ID proof

Candidates must have details of one photo ID proof such as an aadhar card, voter card, PAN card, passport, driving license, or any other photo ID proof issued by the central or state government. The details must be stated while filling up the application form.

Valid and active email ID

Candidates must provide a valid and active email ID during the online application process. The Commission will make all correspondences via email ID provided by the candidate. So, applicants must keep track of their emails on a timely basis.

UPSC CDS 2022 exam date

The UPSC CDS 2022 exam is on April 10, 2022. The last date to withdraw applications is from January 18 to 24, 2022, till 6 pm.