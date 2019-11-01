UPSC CDS 2020 recruitment: Notification out for 418 posts, apply online before this date

UPSC CDS 2020 recruitment: Notification out for 418 posts (IE)

UPSC CDS 2020 recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released a notification inviting application for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination. A total of 418 posts will be filled through the exam. Male and female candidates both can apply for the relevant posts.

The interested candidates can apply online through the official website of USC – upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 19.

Through the examination, candidates will be selected for Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy and will be sent to Indian Military Academy (IMA), Air force Academy (AFA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Officer’s Training Academy (OTA) for training.

UPSC CDS I 2020 Important Dates:

The application process began on October 30, 2019. The last date of submission of application is November 19, 2019 (6:00 PM).

CDS 2020 Educational Qualification: The candidates applying for Military Academy and OTA should have a graduation degree. Candidates with 12th pass certificate with science and even engineering graduates can apply for AFA. However, for applying at the Naval Academy, one need to have an engineering degree.

CDS Age Limit:

Unmarried male candidates born after January 2, 1997, and before January 1, 2002, can apply for IMA and INA. Those applying for AFA, should be between 20-24 years of age, which is relaxable up to 26 years for reserved candidates.

Both male and female candidates can apply for OTA – but the male candidates should be born between July 2, 1996, and July 1, 2002, and the women candidates should be born between January 2, 1996, and January 1, 2002.

UPSC CDS I 2020: How to apply

> To apply online visit the official website — upsconline.nic.in

> Click on the link saying “Online Application for various examinations of UPSC”

> The registration process is divided into two parts – In part I of the registration, all the basic details need to be submitted. In part II, the payment details, choice of exam centre should be provided, along with uploading the photo and sign

> After the registration process, a registration number will be given – Save the form and take a print out of it, for further reference.

One can also withdraw their application, if they wish to from November 26 to 6PM of December 3, 2019.

UPSC CDS Application fee:

All the unreserved and OBC candidates need to pay Rs 200 for the application form. However, SC, ST and woman candidates need not pay any application fees.

The CDS 2 2020 application form will be available next year from August 5, 2020, and the application process will continue till August 25, 2020.