UPSC CDS 2020: Admit card released – all you need to know

The wait is over for thousands of candidates as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has come out with admit card for Combined Defence Service Examination (CSD) I 2020 at official websites upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Applicants will have to appear for the exam on February 2.

The commission is looking to fill up as many as 418 posts. Candidates can get details of their exam venue, time and other information in their admit cards. The commission has also come out with some important instructions for the candidates.

Here’s how candidates may download their admit cards

1. First, visit the official website upsc.gov.in

2. After logging on to homepage, candidates are required to click on admit card link, under the ‘What’s New’ section.

3. Candidates will now be directed to the next page.

4. They are now required to log in using their credentials.

5. Now, candidates will find admit card.

6. They must download, save and take a print out of the same for future use.

Candidates may note that in case their photographs are not visible or available on the e-admit card, they must carry three identical photos with them to the examination hall.

Examination pattern

The CDS exam will consist of 300 marks. Of these, 100 each marks will be for General Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics and English. For every wrong answer 0.33 marks will be deducted.

In case, a candidate finds any issue with the question paper, he/she may submit representations to the Commission through “Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)”

Training after selection

Candidates who are selected will be required to undergo training at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air force Academy (AFA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), and Officer’s Training Academy (OTA).