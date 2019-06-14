UPSC CDS 2 recruitment 2019: Notification for fresh vacancies released | Check eligibility, other details

UPSC CDS 2 recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II) at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website of the same now and fill the online application of the same. The registration process for CDS 2 began on June 12 and the same will continue until July 8, 2019. The CDS examination is conducted for selection to the Indian Military Academy- Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy- Ezhimala, Air Force Academy- Hyderabad and Officers\u2019 Training Academy- Chennai. Check the details below to know more. UPSC CDS 2 recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria For I.M.A. and Officers\u2019 Training Academy, Chennai \u2014 Degree from a recognised University or its equivalent For Indian Naval Academy\u2014Degree in Engineering from a recognised University\/Institution For Air Force Academy-Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering UPSC CDS 2 recruitment 2019: Post details Indian Military Academy, Dehradun - 100 Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala - 45 Air Force Academy, Hyderabad\u2014(Pre-Flying) Training Course - 32 Officers\u2019 Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) - 225 Officers Training Academy, Chennai (SSC Women) - 15 UPSC CDS 2 recruitment 2019: Important dates Last date to fill Online Applications - July 8, 2019; 6 PM Online Applications can be withdrawn - From July 17 to July 22; 6 PM UPSC CDS 2 recruitment 2019: Examination Scheme For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy - 1. English - 2 Hours for 100 marks 2. General Knowledge - 2 Hours for 100 marks 3. Elementary Mathematics - 2 Hours for 100 marks For Admission to Officers\u2019 Training Academy - 1. English - 2 Hours for 100 marks 2. General Knowledge - 2 Hours for 100 marks UPSC CDS 2 recruitment 2019: How to apply Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in \/ upsconline.nic.in to fill the online application. They will be required to pay Rs. 200\/- either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa\/Master\/Rupay Credit\/Debit Card.