UPSC CDS 2 recruitment 2019: Notification for fresh vacancies released | Check eligibility, other details

Published: June 14, 2019 7:21:39 PM

UPSC CDS 2 recruitment 2019: Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II) notification released by the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS 2 recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II) at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website of the same now and fill the online application of the same. The registration process for CDS 2 began on June 12 and the same will continue until July 8, 2019. The CDS examination is conducted for selection to the Indian Military Academy- Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy- Ezhimala, Air Force Academy- Hyderabad and Officers’ Training Academy- Chennai. Check the details below to know more.

UPSC CDS 2 recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree from a recognised University or its equivalent

For Indian Naval Academy—Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution

For Air Force Academy-Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering

UPSC CDS 2 recruitment 2019: Post details

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun – 100
Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala – 45
Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying) Training Course – 32
Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) – 225
Officers Training Academy, Chennai (SSC Women) – 15

UPSC CDS 2 recruitment 2019: Important dates

Last date to fill Online Applications – July 8, 2019; 6 PM
Online Applications can be withdrawn – From July 17 to July 22; 6 PM

UPSC CDS 2 recruitment 2019: Examination Scheme

  • For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy –

1. English – 2 Hours for 100 marks
2. General Knowledge – 2 Hours for 100 marks
3. Elementary Mathematics – 2 Hours for 100 marks

  • For Admission to Officers’ Training Academy –

1. English – 2 Hours for 100 marks
2. General Knowledge – 2 Hours for 100 marks

UPSC CDS 2 recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in / upsconline.nic.in to fill the online application. They will be required to pay Rs. 200/- either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card.

