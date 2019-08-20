UPSC CDS e-admit card released at upsc.gov.in, check how to download

UPSC CDS II Admit Card 2019 released: Candidates can download admit card from the official website at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS II 2019 admit card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit card for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II) 2019. The UPSC will conduct the CDS Exam (II) 2019 at centres across the country on September 8.

Candidates can download admit card from the official website at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC will not issue any paper admit card for the examination to the candidates. Candidates are advised to download the e-admit card and take print out thereof. In case of discrepancy in the e-admit card, candidates can approach the Commission latest by September 3 through the official e-mail ID: us.cds-upsc@gov.in.

UPSC CDS II admit card: How to download

1) Visit the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in or directly to upsconline.nic.in

2) Click on the admit card link under ‘latest news’ on the homepage

3) You will be redirected to a new page

4) Enter required details to log-in

5) Download the e-admit card

Candidates need to carry three passport-sized photographs, proof of identity as entered in the online application and the print out of e-admit card for verification purposes at the exam centre. Candidates will not be allowed to appear in the exam without these documents.

Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will need to bring a photo identity proof such as Aadhar Card, Passsport, Voter Identity Card and three passport size photographs for appearing in the examination. Candidates should also note that entry into the examination centre will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination.

The UPSC had notified 417 vacancies including those for SSC women candidates. Candidates who get through the written examination will get the chance to appear for Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. Candidates recommended in the recruitment process will be trained in accordance to their preference and merit at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air force Academy (AFA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), and Officer’s Training Academy (OTA).