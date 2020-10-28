UPSC CDS 1 exam: Online registration begins today on upsc.gov.in; check details

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 7, 2021.

UPSC CDS 1 exam registration online: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Defence Services. The registration process for the interested candidates has begun from October 28, according to various news reports. Candidates have been provided with a time period of more than a fortnight to apply on the official website of the UPSC upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the CDS 1 exam is November 17 before which all interested candidates must finish their registration process.

According to the recruitment calendar of the UPSC, the exam for the CDS 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 7 next year. After appearing in the written exam and qualifying the exam, qualified candidates will then have to appear in the five days Service Selection Board (SSB) Interview and Personality Test. The candidates who qualify all the stages of the exam will be allocated different armed forces on the basis of their choice and their marks in the written and the SSB Interview stage. Candidates will also need to undergo the compulsory medical fitness test before their final selection.

The selected candidates will be given entry into the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy and the Officers’ Training Academy. After completing their requisite training the candidates will be recruited as officers in the Indian armed forces namely the Army, the Air Force and the India Navy.

Important Dates

