UPSC CDS 1 exam 2022: Admit card for Combined Defence Services Examination I released, check detail here

For securing admission to the exam hall, it is compulsory for the candidates to bring a print-out of the e-admit card, along with an original photo ID, whose number is mentioned in the e-admit card.

UPSC Combined Defence Services 2022 Hall Ticket: The admit cards for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination I, 2022 have been released on Monday. The admit cards have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC CDS 1 exam 2022 is scheduled for April 10 this year. Applicants can download the admit card from upsconline.nic.in.

For securing admission to the exam hall, it is compulsory for the candidates to bring a print-out of the e-admit card, along with an original photo ID, whose number is mentioned in the e-admit card.

Steps on how to download UPSC CDS 1 exam 2022 admit card:

Open the official website of upsconline.nic.in.

As soon the homepage opens, click on the link of the ‘admit card’.

On clicking the link a new window will open for e-admit cards.

Click on the ‘E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC’ link.

When a new window opens up, click on the ‘Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022’ link.

Now click on the download link with CDS instructions.

Login using the roll number or the registration ID.

As soon as the admit card appears on the screen, download and save it for future reference.

In the case of e-admit cards with unclear photos, candidates will have to bring a photo ID proof like a passport, Aadhar card, driving licence, voter card, etc.

The exam will have negative marking for wrong answers in objective type questions and answers marked with the black ball point pen will only be evaluated.

Candidates appearing for the exam are expected to reach the exam hall half an hour before the schedule, as the venue closes 10 minutes before the session.