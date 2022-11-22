UPSC CDS 1 2022 result announced on upsc.gov.in, Check roll number wise list here

UPSC CDS 1 2022 result: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has announced the result of Combined Defence Services 1 Exam 2022 on its website. The candidates who appeared in the CDS 1 exam can download their roll number results from the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in.

The commission conducted the written exam for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022 in April 2022. Selected candidates appeared in the SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 154th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 213 F(P) Course. Now, the final list of the candidates have been uploaded on the official website.

According to the final results, a total of 164 candidates have been selected for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, respectively. The candidates can download UPSC CDS 1 merit list followed by the easy steps given below.

How to download UPSC CDS 1 result 2022?

Go to the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in

Click on the notice that reads ‘Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022’ flashing on the homepage

The merit list will be opened on the screen

Download UPSC CDS 1 result for future reference.

The commission will recruit 100 vacancies for Indian Military Academy including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificates (Army Wing) holders, 22 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro including 03 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Naval Wing through NCC Special Entry) holders and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad out of which 03 vacancies are reserved for NCC ’C’ Certificate Air Wing holders through NCC Spl. Entry.

It should be noted that the medical exam has yet not been taken by the commission. The Verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under

process. Candidates have been advised to forward their certificates, along with Photostat attested copies thereof to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice.

UPSC CDS 1 result 2022 download link

Candidates can download UPSC CDS 1 result from the official website and save it for future reference. The direct link to download UPSC CDS 1 result is pasted above.