UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019: Job alert! New Central Armed Police Force posts on offer at upsc.gov.in | Check details

UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in its latest recruitment notification has invited candidates to apply for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) at upsc.gov.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website of UPSC to apply for the vacant posts now. The Commission has invited applications as it intends to fill 323 Assistant Commandants posts(Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), namely- Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo\u2010Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The last date to fill the application is May 20, 2019; 6 PM. Check the details below to know more. UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019: Important dates- Last date to fill online application: May 20, 2019 ; 6 PM Online Applications can be withdrawn: May 27, 2019 to June 3, 2019 ; 6 PM Written exam for CAPF recruitment: August 18, 2019 UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019: Post details The exam for the recruitment of Central Armed Police Forces will be conducted to fill the below mentioned vacancies- Border Security Force (BSF) - 100 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) - 108 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) - 28 Indo\u2010Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) - 21 Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) - 66 UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria- - The Commission has invited applications from both male and female candidates - Age limit: 20 to 25 years as on August 1, 2019 - Candidates must meet the prescribed Physical and Medical Standards for admission to CAPF - A bachelors degree from a recognised educational institution in the country is a must for the above mentioned posts. UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019: How to apply- Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in \/ upsconline.nic.in Step 2: Click on 'ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC' Step 3: Now fill the two part of the 'Registration' for which the links will be available on the page Step 4: Enter all the necessary details Step 5: Once completed, take a print out of the finished form for future use UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019: Selection process- Candidates will be selected for Central Armed Police Forces only when they clear the Written Examination, which will be followed by a Physical Standards\/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests and lastly an Interview\/Personality Test Written Examination: The written test CAPF will be conducted on August 18, 2019. There will be two papers for the same, wherein, the Paper I will be held from 10 a.m. to 12.00 Noon and Paper II will be held from 2.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. Paper- I will be a : General Ability and Intelligence test for 250 marks whereas the Paper II will be a General Studies, Essay and Comprehension for 200 marks. Physical Standards\/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests: Candidates who qualify the written exam will be called for a Physical Standards\/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests once they clear this, they will then have to face an interview panel. Interview\/Personality Test: This round will be for 150 Marks and candidates who qualify the Medical Standards Tests, will be called for Interview\/Personality Test. They will be issued 'a Detailed Application Form (DAF) in which among other things, they will be required to indicate their preference of Forces.' Final Selection \/ Merit: The final merit list will be drawn on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination and Interview\/Personality Test.