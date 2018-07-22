UPSC CAPF admit card 2018 released at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in; how to download

UPSC CAPF admit card 2018 now available!

UPSC CAPF admit card 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has released the e‐Admit Card for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who are registered for the same can visit the official website now to download theirs. The exam for the Central Armed Police Forces recruitment will be conducted on August 12, 2018. The notice released by the Commission states, “The candidates are advised to download their eAdmit Cards and take a printout thereof. The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination.”

It further states, “In case the photograph is not clear, blurred or not available on the eAdmit Card, candidates will have to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each Session) along with proof of Identity such as Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter ID Card etc. and the printout of e-Admit Card at the Venue of the Examination for appearing at the Examination with an undertaking. No paper Admit Card will be issued for this Examination. In case of any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, the same may be communicated to the Commission immediately by email (at email ID uscsp-upsc@nic.in) for taking the decision in the matter.”

UPSC CAPF admit card 2018: How to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Download e-admit card’

Step 3: Enter the required information

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on the card

Candidates are advised to take the print out of the e-admit card along with them to the examination centres without which they will not be allowed to sit for the examination. “It may also be noted that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09:50 A.M. for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 P.M. for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed to enter into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry.”