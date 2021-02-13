UPSC CAPF 2020: Detailed Application Form released, check last date, other details

Therefore candidates are advised to upload their DAF details within the stipulated window provided by the commission.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has asked the candidates who have qualified the written exam for the recruitment to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to upload their Detailed Application Form (DAF). Recently, the commission had also released the result of the written exam for the CAPF recruitment for the year 2020 and the candidates who have succeeded in qualifying in the written exam have now been asked to fill in their DAF to take forward their candidature for the final selection.

In a notification released on the official website of the commission, candidates have been asked to complete their DAF uploading process by the last date that is February 25, 2021 before 6 PM. Candidates will not be provided any relaxation in uploading their DAF. Therefore candidates are advised to upload their DAF details within the stipulated window provided by the commission.

The Detailed Application Form (DAF) is supposed to get filled by the candidates for their final interview stage of the recruitment process. Candidates are asked a lot of questions related to their DAF details in the final interview conducted by the board members of the UPSC. The DAF details apart from asking candidates to fill in their formal education details and employment history also poses another host of questions related to their hobbies, interests and extra-curricular activities that they have taken a part in. Candidates are advised to fill the most authentic details about their personality in the Detailed Application Form as the member might ask piercing questions about the details filled in the Detailed Application Form.

The CAPF exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the selection of the candidates for the post of A grade Assistant Commandant in the central police forces which include ITBP, BSF, CRPF, CISF and SSB. A total of 209 vacancies of Assistant Commandant post will be fulfilled by the commission through 2020 CAPF recruitment. The written exam which is the first hurdle before the students was conducted on December 20 last year.