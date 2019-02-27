UPSC calender 2019: Civil Services exam notification for IAS recruitment at upsc.gov.in; check online registration, other details

UPSC Civil Services exam notification 2019!

UPSC calender 2019: The official notification of the Civil Services Examination for the recruitment of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) candidates has been released by the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who wish or aspire to appear for the same can visit the officail website to know more about the exam and the recruitment process. The online registration process for this UPSC exam has been activated at upsconline.nic.in. Candidates are advised to fill the application form before March 18, 2019, as they will not be able to sit for the examination then. It is to be noted that candidates can apply for the Indian Forest Service examination also through this application form. Take a note of the details mentioned below to know more.

UPSC calender 2019: Important dates-

Civil Services Application process starts: February 19, 2019

Civil Services Application process ends: March 18, 2019 till 6 PM

Civil Services E-Admit Card: Three weeks before the commencement of examination

UPSC calender 2019: How to Apply-

Candidates can apply Online on the website https://upsconline.nic.in. They can find the details about filling the ‘Online Application Form’ as given on the website.

UPSC calender 2019: Civil Services Syllabus-

Part A—Preliminary Examination

Paper I – (200 marks, 2 Hours)

Current events of national and international importance

History of India and Indian National Movement

Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the Wo

Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization

General Science

Paper II-(200 marks, 2 Hours)

Comprehension;

Interpersonal skills including communication skills;

Logical reasoning and analytical ability;

Decision making and problem solving;

General mental ability;

Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude, etc.) (Class X level), Datainterpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc. — Class X level)

Part B- Main Examination

Paper-I: Essay

Paper-II: General Studies-I- Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society

Paper-III: General Studies -II- Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and International relations

Paper-IV: General Studies -III- Technology, Economic Development, Bio-diversity, Environment, Security and Disaster Management

Paper-V: General Studies -IV- Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude

UPSC Civil Services notification 2019: Examination Scheme-

A. PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION- The Exam shall comprise of two compulsory Papers of 200 marks each.

B. MAIN EXAMINATION:

Paper-A: One Indian Language (300 Marks)

Paper-B: English (300 Marks)

Papers to be counted for merit

Paper-I (250 Marks)

Paper-II (250 Marks)

Paper-III: General Studies -II (250 Marks)

Paper-IV: General Studies -III (250 Marks)

Paper-V: General Studies -IV (250 Marks)

Paper-VI: Optional Subject – Paper 1 (250 Marks)

Paper-VII: Optional Subject – Paper 2 (250 Marks)

To know more about the UPSC Civil Services examination for the recruitment of IAS and IFS officers, candidates can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.