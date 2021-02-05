UPSC attempt limit:

UPSC attempt limit: The Centre on Friday agreed in the Supreme Court to give an extra chance to UPSC civil service aspirants who appeared for their last attempt in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government told the SC that this extra chance will be a one-time relaxation to the UPSC civil service aspirants who had appeared in their last attempt in the 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic and are otherwise not age-barred.

PTI reported that the Centre told a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar that relaxation would be provided to the UPSC Civil Service exam aspirants only to the extent of providing one extra attempt for Civil Service Examination (CSE) — specifically limited to CSE-2021, and it “may be granted to only those candidates who appeared for CSE-2020 as their last permissible attempt and are otherwise not age-barred from appearing in CSE-2021”.

However, no relaxation will be granted for CSE-2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts or to those who are otherwise age-barred from appearing in CSE-2021 as per the prescribed age limits of different categories, or to any other candidate for any other reason whatsoever, the Centre told the Supreme Court in a note.

The government reiterated that this condition shall be treated an exception and not a rule. “This relaxation for the candidates and to the extent as prescribed above, shall be a one-time relaxation only and shall apply only for appearing in CSE-2021 and shall not be treated as a precedent,” it told the bench, also comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari.

The Centre also said that the relaxation “shall not create any vested right whatsoever or any other purported right on ground of parity or otherwise, in favour of any other set/class of candidates at any time in the future.”

The Supreme Court will now hear the matter on February 8. In the meanwhile the SC bench has asked the Central government to circulate this note and asked the petitioners to file their responses to it.

Earlier, on February 1, the Central government had told Supreme Court that an extra chance cannot be granted to civil services aspirants who could not appear or prepare well for their last attempt in the UPSC exam in 2020 due to the pandemic.