UPSC aspirants alert! Check marks scored by toppers of Civil Services Examination 2017

Civil Services Examination 2017: The list includes the marks obtained by the finally recommended candidates.

UPSC result 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of candidates who have cleared the Civil Services 2017 examinations. The list includes the marks obtained by the finally recommended candidates. Twenty eight-year-old Indian Revenue Service Officer, Durishetty Anudeep secured the top spot on the list and he secured a total of 55.60 per cent marks. According to the list released by UPSC, Anudeep scored a total of 1126 marks in the exam, including 950 in the written test and 176 in the interview. Total marks for UPSC Civil Services 2017 examinations was 2025. While the mains exam is of 1,750 marks, the interview is marked out of 275.

Anu Kumari, who came second in the exam, scored just two marks less than what Anudeep had scored. Out of 1750, she scored 937 marks in the main’s written examination and 187 in the interview round. While Kumari scored more marks in the interview round as compared to Anudeep, she scored less in the written examination. She secured 55.50 per cent marks and stood second. The third spot in the list is held by Sachin Gupta, who got a total of 55.40 per cent marks. Out of the total 2025 marks, Gupta secured 946 out of 1750 marks in the written examination and 176 marks out of 275 in the interview round.

This year a total of 990 candidates managed to clear the Civil Sevices 2017 examinations, out of which 750 were men and 240 women. The results were declared on April 27. These 990 candidates, on the basis of the marks they secured, have been recommended by the Union Public Service Commission for appointment to several Central government services. The exam was conducted on June 18, 2017 and a total of 9,57,590 candidates were registered for the same. However, only 4,56,625 candidates appeared for it.

The Civil Sevices examinations are conducted every year by the Commission in three different stages- preliminary, main and interview. This examination is conducted to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.