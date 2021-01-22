  • MORE MARKET STATS

UPSC aspirant? No extra attempt if you missed last attempt in October due to COVID, Centre tells SC

By: |
January 22, 2021 11:48 AM

The Central Government today informed the Supreme Court that no extra attempt for UPSC will be given to aspirants who had their last attempt in October and could not appear due to COVID-19.

Supreme Court of IndiaSupreme Court of India

The Central Government today informed the Supreme Court that no extra attempt for UPSC will be given to aspirants who had their last attempt in October and could not appear due to COVID-19. The apex Court has asked the Centre to file an affidavit about the stand taken by it and posted the matter for hearing on Monday, January 25, ANI reported.

(More details awaited)

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. UPSC aspirant? No extra attempt if you missed last attempt in October due to COVID Centre tells SC
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India Inc on recovery path; 53 pc companies to raise headcount in 2021: Report
2Most professionals see learning as key to get better job opportunities: Survey
3Are you job-ready for the new normal?