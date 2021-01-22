UPSC aspirant? No extra attempt if you missed last attempt in October due to COVID, Centre tells SC

The Central Government today informed the Supreme Court that no extra attempt for UPSC will be given to aspirants who had their last attempt in October and could not appear due to COVID-19. The apex Court has asked the Centre to file an affidavit about the stand taken by it and posted the matter for hearing on Monday, January 25, ANI reported.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.