UPSC announces lateral recruitment of 13 Deputy Secretary level officers with 7th CPC pay matrix :

UPSC Recruitment for Deputy Secretary Level officers begins

The Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Deputy Secretary, Group ‘A’ post. The new recruits will be remunerated with 7th Pay Commission matrix. Candidates interested in the posts can apply online on upsconline.nic.in latest by May 03, 2021.

Lateral recruitment of the Deputy Secretary level officers will be taking place on Contract basis for a period of three years that can be extendable up to 5 years based on their performance. The recruits will be posted on deputation at States/UT Cadres, PSUs, Statutory Organizations and Autonomous Bodies

UPSC Deputy Secretary Recruitment Vacancy details:

The total of 13 posts under different departments are as follows:

Deputy Secretary (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016), Deputy Secretary(Intellectual Property Rights, Deputy Secretary (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission), Deputy Secretary (Food Processing), Deputy Secretary (Environment Policy), Deputy Secretary (Environment Policy), Deputy Secretary (Urban Water Management), Deputy Secretary (Manufacturing Sector), Deputy Secretary (Sagarmala and PPP), Deputy Secretary (Mining Legislation and Policy), Deputy Secretary (Electricity Distribution), Deputy Secretary (Information Technologies, Deputy Secretary (Rural Livelihood), and Deputy Secretary (Iron/Steel Industry).

UPSC Deputy Secretary Recruitment Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates need to have a minimum of 10 years of experience for the posts. Also, Officers who are already working at the equivalent level are eligible for appointment. Individuals working at PSUs and government organizations, universities, recognized research institutes can also apply.

Individuals with experience at comparable levels at private sector companies. International organisations, MNCs, etc can also apply

Every post also has relevant educational qualification requirements i.e B. Tech or M.Tech degrees from recognized universities in respective fields.

Candidates should be at least 32 years and not more than 40 years old.

UPSC Deputy Secretary Recruitment Important dates:

Last date to submit online application form is May 3, 2021 until 11.59 PM.

Last date for the printing of completely submitted online application form is May 4, 2021 until 11.59 PM.

UPSC Deputy Secretary Recruitment pay:

The remuneration for the mentioned posts is according to the Level-12 in the pay matrix, as per 7th CPC Pay scales.

Gross salary per month would be Rs. 1,19,000 (approx.) that includes Basic Pay, DA and TA and HRA.