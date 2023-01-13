UPSC announces CDS (I) 2022 Results! Here’s how you can check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results for the CDS examination (I) 2022 (Combined Defence Services). The eligible candidates can check their final outcome after visiting the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in. A total of 198 candidates have been qualified on the basis of the results of the CDS (I) 2022 conducted by the UPSC and Personal Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

The selected candidates will be admitted to the – Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 117th Short Service Commission Course (Men) (NT) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 31st Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course. Both the courses will commence from April, 2023.

Also Read: UPSC NDA 1, CDS 1 2023: Last day of registration! Here’s how you can rush to apply

Know how to check result:-

(a) The candidate needs to visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

(b) After visiting the home page, one needs to click on the link – Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022 (OTA).

(c) On clicking the link, a new page will appear on the screen.

(d) Now, one needs to download the pdf and search their name and roll number.

(e) The candidate must take a print out of the same for future reference.

Also Read: Indian Railways issues clarification on fake RPF job alert! Check if you got scammed

As intimated by the government, the number of vacancies are – 117th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) is 170 and for the 31st Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course is 17.

The final list announced by the UPSC is provisional as the Commission has not taken the results of the medical examination of the candidates into account while preparing the merit list. The Army Head Quarter will verify the Date of Birth (DoB) and Educational Qualification of these Candidates.

In case of any confusion, one can contact the UPSC’s facilitation counter near the Examination Hall building in its campus or can call over telephone numbers – 011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543. The call can be made on working days between 10:00 am to 05:00 pm.