UPSC admit card 2019: Hall tickets for Civil Services Prelims exam released at upsc.gov.in; download now

UPSC admit card 2019 download: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-Admit Card for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019 at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who are registered to appear for the same can visit the official website of UPSC now to download the same. The last date to download the admit card is June 2, 2019. Candidates who clear the preliminary examination will be called to appear for the Main examination after which the Commission will compile a final merit list of all the selected candidates. Check the details below. UPSC admit card 2019: How to download Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019' Step 3: You will be directed to the Upsc online website to download your Admit card Step 4: Now follow the link to download your e- admit card UPSC admit card 2019: Websites to download e-admit card 1. upsc.gov.in 2. upsconline.nic.in Also read| UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019: Job alert! New Central Armed Police Force posts on offer at upsc.gov.in | Check details UPSC admit card 2019: Points to remember for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 1. Candidates are requested to check the details mentioned on the e-Admit Card. In case of any discrepancy in the same, they should bring it to the notice of the Commission immediately. 2. It is important for the candidates to bring their original Photo Identity Card along with the print out of their e-Admit Card with them to the examination center. The number of the Photo Identity Card should be mentioned on the e-Admit Card. 3. Entry to the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the exam. The Forenoon exam Session will begin at 9.30 AM, whereas the afternoon exam session will begin at 2.30 PM. 4. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear at any other Examination Venue except the Examination Venue that will be mentioned in the e-Admit Card. 5. Candidates will not be allowed to wear any watch fitted with any special accessory. They can only use a normal or simple wrist watch. 6. They can only use a Black Ball Point Pen to mark their answers. UPSC Civil Services exam 2019: Exam Pattern 1. The Civil Services Preliminary Examination will be a Objective type test. This exam will two papers of multiple choice questions that will carry a total of 400 marks This is only a screening test Candidates who will qualify this exam will be called to appear for the Main exam. 2. Once candidates clear the prelims exam, they will be shortlisted to appear for the Main examination, which will be conducted for selection to the various vacant posts and services. The number of candidates to be admitted to the Main Examination will be about 12 to 13 times the total approximate number of vacancies This exam will consist of a written examination and an interview test There will be 9 papers for the written examination Marks obtained for all the compulsory papers and in the interview round for the Personality Test will be counted for ranking