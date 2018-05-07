UPSC admit card 2018: Civil Services prelims hall tickets released at upsc.gov.in, how to download

UPSC admit card 2018: The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout thereof.

UPSC admit card 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination admit cards at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who are registered to appear for the exam can visit the official website of UPSC now to download their admit card. The official press note released by the Commission states, “The Commission has uploaded the e-Admit Card for the convenience of the admitted candidates on its website (https://www.upsc.gov.in). The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout thereof. The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination.”

The commission is all set to conduct the exam on June 3, 2018 across various centres in the country. The UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination is conducted for the recruitment of candidates under various government services including the Indian Forest Service. The release also states that “In case the photograph is not clear, blurred or not available on the eAdmit Card, candidates will have to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each Session) along with proof of Identity such as Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter ID Card etc. and the printout of e-Admit Card at the Venue of the Examination for appearing at the Examination with an undertaking.”

UPSC admit card 2018: Steps to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘E-Admit Card – Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2018’

Step 3: Now click on the ‘Click Here’ link under “To Download e-Admit Card”

Step 4: Follow the instructions and successfully download your hall ticket

Note: The candidates are advised to take a printout of the e-Admit Card well in advance to avoid the last minute rush. “Important Instructions to the candidates” must be read carefully by the candidates, according to UPSC.