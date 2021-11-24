UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2021: Commission releases exam timetable — here’s how to check

The UPSC Mains Exam is considered among the toughest examinations in the country. (Representative image)

UPSC Mains Exam 2021: The 2021 Civil Service Mains Exam will begin on January 7 – 2022, and conclude on January 16 – 2022, according to the timetable released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Aspirants can check the schedule on the commission’s official website.

The Civil Service Mains Exam 2021 includes nine papers. The exams will be conducted in two sessions — the morning session from 9 AM to 12 PM and the forenoon session from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The commission selects candidates for the civil services through the preliminary and mains exams, followed by a personal interview. Candidates who qualified in the preliminary exam in October will appear for the mains. Candidates who successfully qualify the mains exam will then proceed to the interview round.

Before the interview commences, the UPSC will seek a detailed application form (DAF). The form contains the candidates’ order of preferences for services taking part in the civil services examination this year.

The commission has released the DAF I for the Civil Service Mains Exam 2021, with the aspirants offered the option to change exam centres. Candidates can change the centre for the mains exam centre by filling the DAF I. However, the form will be considered final once it is submitted and candidates will not be able to change their preferences at later stages.

December 1 is the last date to fill the form.

The UPSC Mains Exam is considered among the toughest examinations in the country. However, unlike the prelims, there is no negative marking in the mains exam. The nine papers — including Essay, six General Studies, Indian Language, and English Language — combined carry a total 1,750 marks.

Candidates successfully qualifying the mains exam and the subsequent interview round will be eligible for a government job in a service and cadre of their choice.