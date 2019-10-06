UPSC 2020 notification: Fresh vacancy for fresh jobs at upsc.gov.in | Check exam date, other details

UPSC 2020 notification for new jobs!

UPSC 2020 notification: The Union Public Service Commission has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts at upsc.gov.in. Interetsed candidates can visit the official website now and fill the application form or the same. The posts on offer are for Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2020, the Computer Based Test for which will take place on January 19, 2020. Once candidates qualify this exam they will be called to appear for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020 that is scheduled to take place on June 27 and 28, 2020. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

UPSC 2020 notification: Post Details

Category-I : (Posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines)

(i) Geologist, Group A : 79

(ii) Geophysicist, Group A : 05

(iii) Chemist. Group A : 15

Category-II: (Posts in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources)

(i) Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A : 03

UPSC 2020 Exam Date

Last Date for submission of application – October 15, 2019 till 6 PM

Online Application can be withdrawn – October 22, 2019 to 28 till 6 PM

Computer Based Test date Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination – January 19, 2020

UPSC 2020 notification: Eligibility Criteria

(i) For Geologists Gr ‘A’ in Geological Survey of India

(a) Master’s degree in Geological Science or Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-Exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Marine Geology or Earth Science and Resources Management or Oceanography and Coastal Areas Studies or Petroleum Geosciences or Petroleum 6 Exploration or Geochemistry or Geological Technology or Geophysical Technology from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or an educational institution established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed university under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 (3 of 1956).

(b) For Geophy s i c i s t s G r ‘ A ‘ in Geological Survey of India M.Sc. in Physics or Applied Physics or M.Sc. (Geophysics) or Integrated M.Sc. (Exploration Geophysics) or M.Sc (Applied Geophysics) or M.Sc. (Marine Geophysics) or M.Sc. (Tech.) (Applied Geophysics) from a University incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State Legislature in India or other educational institutes established by an Act of the Parliament or declared to be deemed universities under the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

(c) For Chemists Gr ‘A’ in Geological Survey of India M.Sc. in Chemistry or Applied Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry from a University incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State Legislature or other educational Institutes established by an Act of the Parliament or declared to be deemed Universities under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 i.e. recognized University.

(ii) (a) For Junior Hydrgeologists (Scientist B), Group ‘A’ in Central Ground Water Board.

(a) Master’s degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Marine Geology from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational Institutes established by an act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956; or

(b) Master’s degree in Hydrogeology from a recognized University.

Age limit – A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on January 1, 2020.

UPSC 2020 exam centres

(1) Ahmedabad

(2) Bangaluru

(3) Bhopal

(4) Chandigarh

(5) Chennai

(6) Cuttack

(7) Delhi

(8) Dispur

(9) Hyderabad

(10) Jaipur

(11) Jammu

(12) Kolkata

(13) Lucknow

(14) Mumbai

(15) Patna

(16) Prayagraj (Allahabad)

(17) Shillong

(18) Shimla

(19) Thiruvananthapuram

UPSC 2020 Plan of Examination

Stage-I: Computer Based Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) having two papers for selection of the candidates for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination. Marks secured in the Preliminary Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit

Stage-II : Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination (Descriptive Type) having three papers for selection of candidates for the Personality Test (Stage-III). Marks secured in the Main Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit

Stage-III: Personality Test/Interview

UPSC 2020 How to Apply

Interested candidates can visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. They will be required to fill in all the necessary details and upload all the required documents towards the fulfilment of their application. The applications have to be filled before or by October 15, 2019 till 6 PM after which the application link will be deactivated.