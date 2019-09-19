UPSC 2019 recruitment: Multiple posts with 7th Pay Commission salary on offer | Check at upsc.gov.in

UPSC 2019 recruitment: Apply online now for multiple posts on offer by the Union Public Service Commission with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits at upsc.gov.in.
UPSC 2019 recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for a number of posts at upsc.gov.in. Interested candidates can visit upsc.gov.in to know more about the application process and check the notification for more details. The posts on offer are for – Assistant Engineer, Assistant Director and Assistant Labour Commissioner. The application process for the posts on offer are set to end in the first week of October, candidates are requested to fill and submit their applications in advance and not wait for the last date. Mentioned below are all the details that candidates need to note in order to apply. Read the detailed notification before filling the form.
UPSC 2019 recruitment: Important Dates
Last date for submission of Application: October 3, 2019 (23:59)
Last date for printing completely submitted application form: October 4, 2019 (23:59)
UPSC 2019 recruitment: Post Details
- Assistant Engineer
No of vacancies: 3
Department: Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval), DGQA, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence
Salary: Level-7 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group `B’, Gazetted Non- Ministerial.
Age limit: 30 years
Educational Qualification: Degree in Engineering in the discipline of Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University
Experience Required: 2 years practical experience in any of the fields of quality Assurance/Quality Control/Production/Manufacturing and testing of Engineering Equipments including knowledge of various standards and their interpretation.
- Assistant Director (Safety) (Mechanical)
No of vacancies: 1
Department: Directorate General Factory Advice Service & Labour Institute (DGFASLI), Ministry of Labour and Employment
Salary: Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group `A’, Gazetted Non-Ministerial.
Age limit: 38 years
Educational Qualification: Degree in Mechanical Engineering of a recognized University or equivalent.
Experience Required: 2 years experience in handling various aspects of industrial safety in a factory, dock, ship or a technical institution/organization.
- Assistant Labour Commissioner
No of vacancies: 1
Department: Labour, Employment and Training, Department of Labour, Andaman & Nicobar Administration
Salary: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group `A’, Gazetted Non- Ministerial
Age limit: 38 years
Educational Qualification: Post Graduate Degree/Diploma from a recognised university in Social Work or Labour Welfare or Industrial Relations or Personnel Management or a Degree in Law from a recognised university.
Experience Required: 2 years experience in the field of Labour Welfare Work/Industrial Relations/Personnel Management.
UPSC 2019 recruitment: How to apply
Application Fees – Rs 25
Candidates who wish to take part in the recruitment process can visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in to the online application form. It is important that candidates upload all the required details correctly and on time so that their forms are not rejected. After submitting the Online Recruitment Application (ORA), the candidates are required to take out a print out of the finally submitted Online Recruitment Application.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.