UPSC 2019: Last date to fill DAF for Civil Services Main Examination at upsc.gov.in | Check details

UPSC 2019 exam update!

UPSC 2019: Important update for all IAS aspirants! Tomorrow (i.e August 16) is the last to fill the Detailed Application form-I in order to apply for the Civil Services (Main) Examination. The Union Public Service Commission had activated the DAF on August 1 on the official website and the same shall end tomorrow. Candidates who successfully qualified the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination can ruysh in to fill the form now on the official website.

It is to be noted that the Civil Services (Main) Examination is all set to be held on September 20, 2019. The Main Examination will be held at following Centres – Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada. Check the below-mentioned details to know more.

UPSC 2019: Plan of Examination for Mains Examination

Civil Services (Main) Examination: Candidates will have to go through a Written examination and then an Interview process for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts.

UPSC 2019: Important Date –

Last date for filling DAF: August 16, 2019, till 6 PM

UPSC 2019: Syllabi for Civil Services (Main) Exam

The pattern of questions would be broadly as follows :

(i) Comprehension of given passages

(ii) Precis Writing

(iii) Usage and Vocabulary

(iv) Short Essays

Indian Languages: Comprehension of given passages, Precis Writing, Usage and Vocabulary, Short Essays and Translation from English to the Indian Language and vice-versa.

PAPER-I – Essay

PAPER-II – General Studies-I : Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society

PAPER-III – General Studies- II: Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and International relations

PAPER-IV – General Studies-III: Technology, Economic Development, Bio diversity, Environment, Security and Disaster Management

PAPER-V – General Studies- IV: Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude

PAPER-VI & PAPER VII – Optional Subject Papers I & II: Candidate may choose any optional subject from amongst the List of Optional Subjects