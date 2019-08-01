UPSC 2019 Notification: Application open for Civil Services (Main) Examination at upsc.gov.in | Check details

UPSC 2019 Notification!

UPSC 2019 Notification: IAS aspirants take note! The Union Public Service Commission has activated the Detailed Application form-I for candidate at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who successfully qualified the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination that was conducted in the month of June can rush to the official website now and fill the DAF to appear for the Mains examination. The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is conducted for the purpose of filling vacancies across various services/posts. The DAF forms have been activated on the website and the same will remain open till August 16, 2019.

It is to be noted that the Civil Services (Main) Examination is all set to be held on September 20, 2019. The Main Examination will be held at following Centres – Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada. Check the below-mentioned details to know more.

UPSC 2019 exam: Important Date –

Opening date for filling DAF: August 1, 2019

Closing date for filling DAF: August 16, 2019, till 6 PM

UPSC 2019 exam: Plan of Examination for Mains Examination

Civil Services (Main) Examination: Candidates will have to go through a Written examination and then an Interview process for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts.

UPSC 2019 Notification: Syllabi for Civil Services (Main)

The pattern of questions would be broadly as follows :

(i) Comprehension of given passages

(ii) Precis Writing

(iii) Usage and Vocabulary

(iv) Short Essays

Indian Languages: Comprehension of given passages, Precis Writing, Usage and Vocabulary, Short Essays and Translation from English to the Indian Language and vice-versa.

PAPER-I – Essay

PAPER-II – General Studies-I : Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society

PAPER-III – General Studies- II: Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and International relations

PAPER-IV – General Studies-III: Technology, Economic Development, Bio diversity, Environment, Security and Disaster Management

PAPER-V – General Studies- IV: Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude

PAPER-VI & PAPER VII – Optional Subject Papers I & II: Candidate may choose any optional subject from amongst the List of Optional Subjects