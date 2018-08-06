UPSC 2018 notification: Important update for Engineering Services examination aspirants at upsc.gov.in

UPSC 2018 notification: The DAF will be available on the website of the Commission from 09.08.2018 to 20.08.2018.

UPSC 2018 notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to release the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination aspirants at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the Engineering Services exam that was conducted on July 1, can visit the official of UPSC after August 9 to fill the same. The release issued by the commission states, “On the basis of the result of the written part of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2018 held by U.P.S.C. on 1st July, 2018, the candidates (whose roll numbers have been mentioned on the website) have qualified for Interview/ Personality Test.”

The release further states that the candidature of these candidates is PROVISIONAL subject to their being found eligible in all respects. They would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test. So, they are “advised to keep their certificates ready and check beforehand the requirement of certificates in accordance with the important instructions before an appearance in the Personality Test boards available on the website of the Commission.”

About Detailed Application Form:

The release states: “In accordance with the Rules of Examination all these candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be made available on the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in. The DAF will be available on the website of the Commission from 09.08.2018 to 20.08.2018 till 06.00 P.M.” It further says that in the event of non-submission of Detailed Application Form (DAF) within the stipulated period, the candidature will be cancelled by the Commission.

How to fill DAF?

The instructions for filling up DAF available on the Website along with the Rules of the Engineering Services Examination, 2018, must be read carefully with regard to the certificates that will be produced at the time of Interview. The candidate will be solely responsible for not producing sufficient proof in support of his/her age, date of birth, educational qualification, caste (SC/ST/OBC) and physical disability certificate (in the case of PwD candidate).

UPSC 2018 Engineering Services interview:

Interview of candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test is likely to be held from September 2018 onwards. The exact date of the interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter. Roll Number wise Interview Schedule will also be made available on Commission’s Website.