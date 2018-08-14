UPSC 2018: Important examination update for Union Public Service Commission aspirants at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS II 2018: Aspirants can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in to know more about the examination.

UPSC 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has released the official notification for the recruitment of Combined Defence Service personnel at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who wish to be a part of the service will have to appear for the UPSC CDS II examination, the application process for which is now live. Aspirants can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in to know more about the examination or they can simply visit the other website of UPSC at www.upsconline.nic.in to fill the application form. Mentioned below are some of the details that candidates need to note in order to fill the application form for UPSC CDS II examination 2018-

UPSC CDS 2018 Important dates:

The last date to fill the online application form for Combined Defence Service is September 3, 2018, till 6 PM.

UPSC CDS 2018 Eligibility Criteria:

1. A candidate must be unmarried and must either be a Citizen of India, or a subject of Bhutan, or a subject of Nepal, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before the 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India.

2. For IMA-Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd July, 1995 and not later than 1st July, 2000 only are eligible.

3. For Indian Naval Academy-Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd July, 1995 and not later than 1st July, 2000 only are eligible.

4. For Air Force Academy— 20 to 24 years as on 1st July, 2019

UPSC CDS 2018 Educational Qualifications:

1. For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy— Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

2. For Indian Naval Academy—Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

3. For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

UPSC CDS 2018: Name of the Course and Approximate No of Vacancies:

1. Indian Military Academy, Dehradun— 100

2. Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala—Course- 45

3. Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying) – 32

4. Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)— 225

5. Officers Training Academy, Chennai—24th SSC Women- 12

UPSC CDS 2018 Exam pattern:

1. Candidates should note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers

2. For both writing and marking answers in the OMR sheet (Answer Sheet) candidates must use black ball pen only Pens with any other colour are prohibited. Do not use Pencil or Ink pen. Candidates should note that any omission/mistake/discrepancy in encoding/filling of details in the OMR answer sheet especially with regard to Roll Number and Test Booklet Series Code will render the answer sheet liable for rejection.