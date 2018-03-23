UPSC 2018: Fresh jobs announced at upsc.gov.in for multiple posts; check eligibility criteria, other details

UPSC 2018: The commission is conducting examination for Indian Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service, Geo-Scientist, Geophysicist, Chemist and Junior Hydrogeologists.

UPSC 2018: Good new for candidates looking for a government job! The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released fresh job vacancies and the notification for the examination to the same can be found at upsc.gov.in. The commission is conducting examination for Indian Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service, Geo-Scientist, Geophysicist, Chemist and Junior Hydrogeologists. While a separate notification has been released for Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service Examination, a combined notification is available for Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination. Candidates can find the details of the same below.

UPSC 2018: IES and ISS Examination-

The notification for the recruitment of candidates for the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service has been released by UPSC on the official website. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website and apply. Candidates need to note that the online application for the same can be filled up to April 16, 2018 till 18.00 hours. Mentioned below are all the details that candidates need to know before apply for IES, ISS recruitment.

Eligibility criteria-

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on 1st August, 2018 i.e he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1988 and not later than 1st August, 1997.

A candidate for the Indian Economic Service must have obtained a Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from a recognised university.

A candidate for the Indian Statistical Service must have obtained a Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a recognised university.

Posts-

(i) Indian Economic Service – 14

(ii) Indian Statistical Service – 32

UPSC 2018: Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination-

Eligibility Criteria-

Candidates should have obtained Master’s degree in Geological Science or Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-Exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Earth Science and Resource Management or Marine Geology or Oceanography and Geochemistry or Geological Technology or Coastal Area Studies or Petroleum Geosciences or Petroleum Exploration or Geophysical Technology from a recognised university.

For Chemists Group ‘A’: Candidates should hold MSc degree in Analytical Chemistry or Chemistry or Applied Chemistry.

For Geophysicists Group ‘A’: Candidates should hold a recognised M Sc (Technology) (Applied Geophysics) or M.Sc (Applied Geophysics) or M.Sc. (Marine Geophysics) or Integrated M.Sc. (Exploration Geophysics) or M.Sc. in Physics or Applied Physics or M.Sc Physics or M.Sc (Geophysics) degree.

Posts-

Category I : (Posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines).

(i) Geologist, Group A: 24

(ii) Geophysicist, Group A: 17

(iii) Chemist. Group A: 06

Category II : (Posts in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources)

(i) Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A : 23

UPSC 2018: How to apply-

Candidates are required to apply online only by using the website www.upsconline.nic.in Brief instructions for filling up the online Application Form have been given in Appendix-II of the notification. Detailed instructions are available on the official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: The applicants are advised to submit only single application

Step 3: All candidates, whether already in Government Service, or in Government owned industrial undertakings or other similar organizations or in private employment should submit their applications direct to the Commission.