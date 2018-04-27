UPSC 2017 result topper: Who is Durishetty Anudeep? Things to know about Hyderabad boy

UPSC 2017 result: Durishetty Anudeep belongs to Hyderabad. (Source: Facebook)

UPSC 2017 result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday, April 27, declared the results for the Civil Service Examinations (CSE) 2017 that was held in the month of June last year. While many aspirants came out with flying colors, Durishetty Anudeep topped the UPSC Civil Services examination. Here is all you need to know about the boy who scored 1st rank in the prestigious exams:-

1. Durishetty Anudeep belongs to Hyderabad.

2. He belongs to OBC category.

The topper last year for the UPSC Civil Service exam 2016, Nandini KR, belonged to the OBC category too.

A total of 990 candidates have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services. Out of these 990 candidates, 750 are men and 240 are women. All the candidates, who appeared for the UPSC 2017 Exam can check their respective results on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

The Mains exam was held from October 28 to November 3, 2017, for selection to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Central Services, both Group A and B.