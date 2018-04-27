UPSC 2017 Result: From topper Durishetty Anudeep to selected candidates, know important details here

Anudeep qualified the examination with Anthropology as his optional subject. (Photo from FB)

Durishetty Anudeep, a serving Indian Revenue Service officer, has topped the prestigious civil services 2017 examination whose results were declared today by the Union Public Service Commission.

A total of 990 candidates — 750 men and 240 women — have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various central government services, a government statement said here.

Anu Kumari and Sachin Gupta bagged the second and third position respectively in the coveted examination.

Anudeep, an OBC candidate, qualified the examination with Anthropology as his optional subject.

He has graduated with BE (Electronics & Instrumentation) degree from BITS, Pilani. Kumari topped among the female candidates.

She has graduated with BSc (Hons) in Physics from the Delhi University and has done an MBA (Finance and Marketing) from IMT, Nagpur.