UPRVUNL Recruitment: Notification released for various posts; All you need to know

Last date to submit online application- April 06, 2020

The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released a notification inviting candidates for recruitment to several posts. The mode to submit the application is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official website of the UPRVUNL at uprvunl.org. The last date to submit online application is April 06, 2020.

Important dates:-

Last date to submit online application- April 06, 2020

Last date to submit application fee- April 08, 2020

Vacancy details:-

A total of 353 posts will be filled through this recruitment exercise.

Assistant Engineer (E&M) – 28 posts

Assistant Engineer civil – 13 posts

Account officer – 4 posts

Assistant review officer – 10 posts

Staff nurse – 18 posts

Pharmacist – 17 posts

Technician Grade fitter – 78 posts

Technician Grade-II electrician – 139 posts

Technician Grade-II instrument – 46 posts

Application fee:-

An interested individual need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. However, for candidates belonging to reserved categories, the application fee is Rs 700.

Salary details:-

On selection, a candidate applied for the post of Assistant Engineer (E&M), Assistant Engineer civil, Account officer, will get a salary in the pay scale between Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500. The candidate selected for Assistant review officer and Staff Nurse will get a salary in the pay scale of Rs 36,800 to Rs 1,16,500. The candidates selected for Pharmacist and Technical grade II will receive a salary in the pay scale between Rs 29,800 to Rs 94,300 and Rs 27,200 to Rs 86,100 respectively.

Age limit:-

The minimum age for candidates applying for the post of Assistant Engineer (E&M), Assistant Engineer civil, Account officer, and Assistant review officer is 21 years. The minimum age for applicants applying for the post of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, and Technical grade II is 18 years. The maximum age limit has been capped at 40 years. However, there is age relaxation for candidates belonging to reserved category.

For more details, the interested individuals are hereby advised to visit the official website of the UPRVUNL at uprvunl.org.