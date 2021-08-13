UPPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply for 281 Assistant Engineer posts

The UPPSC SES Exam 2021 will fill a total 281 vacancies under various departments of the state government. (Representative Image)

UPPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment 2021 Notification Released: The Prayagraj chapter of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has notified State Engineering Services Exam 2021 for recruitments for the position of Assistant Engineer. The UPPSC SES Exam 2021 will fill a total 281 vacancies under various departments of the state government.

UPPSC SES Online Application: Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for the position will be able to apply for the UPPSC SES Exam 2021 from August 13 on its official website. The candidates will be able to register themselves for the UPPSC AE Recruitment 2021 till September 10. However, the last date to submit the complete online application form has been set as September 13.

The interested candidates will also be able to check the educational qualification, age limit, exam details, and application process once the UPPSC upload a copy of the detailed notification on their official website.

Dates to Remember for UPPSC AE Recruitment 2021: With UPPSC AE Online Application process beginning on August 13, the last date to submit the online application form and deposit the fee have been set for September 10. September 13 is the last date to submit the complete application form. The authorities are yet to announce the date for the UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services (General/Special) Exam 2021.

UPPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Eligibility: The UPPSC will recruit 271 Assistant Engineers and 10 Assistant Engineer via special recruitment. Candidates with BE or BTech or equivalent engineering degrees in related streams can apply for the position. The candidates applying will have to be between the ages of 21 and 40 years.

The fee for candidates from the general category has been set at Rs 225, those from SC/ST category at Rs 105. Candidates in the physically challenged category will have to pay Rs 25 to sit for the exam.