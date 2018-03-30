UPPSC RO ARO admit card 2018: Call letters released, download from uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC RO ARO admit card 2018: UPPSC will conduct this exam to fill a total of 465 vacancies. Download amit cards from uppsc.up.nic.in. (Website)

UPPSC RO ARO admit card 2018: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the review officer and assistant review officer (RO/ARO) (Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari) preliminary exam on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The candidates who had registered for the examination which is scheduled to be held from April 8 onwards, are required to download their respective call letters from the official website. This exam will be conducted to fill a total of 465 vacancies.

UPPSC RO/ARO admit card 2018: How to download

Applicants who have registered for the exam for the respective posts can now download the admit card by following the quick steps as mentioned below:

Step 1) Log on to the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the admit card link under the section – ‘Important Alerts’ on the webpage

Step 3) Enter registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code in the given field

Step 4) Click on ‘Download admit card’

Step 5) Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6) Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The registration for the posts of review officer and assistant review officer was started online on December 30, which ended on January 30. All those who will clear the prelims will then have to appear for the mains exam. There will be two sections in the paper — General Studies and General Hindi. Candidates clearing the two stages, will be called for the last stage, which will be a personal interview.