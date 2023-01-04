UPPSC releases exam schedule for 2023, Check details

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the upcoming exam schedule in 2023. The mode of application for all posts is through online mode. All candidates are advised to visit the official home page of UPPSC at https://uppsc.up.nic.in/

Important dates:-

Medical Officer (Ayurveda, Screening) – January 08, 2023

UP Judicial services preliminary exam – February 12, 2023

UP Judicial services mains exam – May 23 to May 25, 2023

Assistant Forest officer – October 09, 2023

Mines Inspector mains exam – March 19, 2023

Know how to check:-

1. The candidate needs to visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

2. After visiting the home page, one needs to click on – ‘UPPSC Exam Calendar for Year 2023’.

3. Once clicked, a new page will appear on the screen.

4. Now, one can easily view the exam schedule for 2023.

5. An individual can download the exam schedule for future reference.

In 2022, the UPPSC exams were held between March and December 2022. The UPPSC preliminary examination was conducted on June 12, 2022.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the teacher recruitment process in educational institutes across the state. During the meeting, the UP Chief Minister issued necessary guidelines to the formation of ‘Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission’. The move aims to timely selection of teachers and better utilisation of human resources. The CM added that the teacher eligibility test (TET) exam for primary and upper primary schools will also be organised through the formation of the new commission.