UPPSC recruitment exam calendar is out; check jobs with UP govt

UPPSC recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released its recruitment calendar for the job notifications that the state government will be taking out this year. The schedule of job notifications has been posted at uppsc.up.nic.in and exams, that were supposed to take place last year but couldn’t because of COVID-19 outbreak, will also be held this year. According to the schedule posted, as many as 16 exams are expected to be conducted for the UPSC this year.

It is to note that the application process for the UPPSC combined state agriculture services exam for last year is still going on. Interested candidates who want to apply for group A and B level posts have to complete the application process by January 29. Apart from this, candidates have to complete the application process for direct recruitment and basic education department by next week as the recruitment will be closing on January 22.

The candidates will have to take prelim exams that will be held at various centres across the state for the Combined State Agriculture Services Main (Written) Examination, 2020. The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the written exam and interview.

Below mentioned is the complete schedule for UPPSC exams:

January 21: UPPSC PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains 2020

February 13: ACF RCF Mains Exam 2020

March 21: Medical Officer Screening Exam 2020

April 17: Spokesperson (State Degree College) Screening Exam 2020

May 23: Principal Class 2

June 13: PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services/RCF/ACF Prelims 2021

June 20: Spokesperson (Male/Female) State Inter College Prelims 2020

August 1: Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Prelims 2021

October 3: PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains 2021

October 22: ACF RCF Mains Exam 2021

November 13: State Agriculture Mains Exam 2020

December 4: Spokesperson (Male/Female) State Inter College Mains Exam