UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for posts of civil judges – How to apply at uppsc.up.nic.in

The wait is over for a large number of candidates as Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the application process for UP Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2022. Those who are looking to apply may do so at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date to apply for above said posts is January 10, 2023.

The last date of submitting fees is January 6, 2022. It may be noted that the application will only be considered if the fee is deposited in the bank. The commission will not consider applications of candidates who are unable to pay their fees on time. Also, the fees once deposited won’t be refunded. While the application fee for candidates in Unreserved/EWS/OBC is Rs 125, the application fee for candidates in SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman category is Rs 65.

Also read: OPSC Preliminary Exam 2021: Results announced at opsc.gov.in – Check details here

With this recruitment drive, the commission is looking to fill up 303 vacancies related to the posts of judges. Here’s how candidates may apply for the above positions.

1) Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the commission – uppsc.up.nic.in

2) Now, they may click on the link “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ADVT.NO. A-5/E-1/2022, U.P. JUDICIAL SERVICE CIVIL JUDGE (JUNIOR DIVISION) EXAMINATION-2022”

3) Now, candidates may click on the application link

4) After this, they may fill in their application form

5) Candidates may now pay their fees

6) Now, they are required to submit their fees.

7) Once completed, candidates may download their application form for future reference.

Also read: SSC CHSL 2022: Registrations begin at ssc.nic.in, Check last date, eligibility & selection process

Meanwhile, the commission has also invited applications for posts of medical officers. It is looking to fill up a total of 2,382 vacancies. While the last date to apply is January 5, 2023, the last date to submit the registration fee is January 2, 2023. Candidates may apply through the commission’s official website.

While the registration fee is Rs 105 for unreserved/ economically weaker sections and other backward class categories, for SC/ ST categories it is Rs 65. Similarly, the registration fee for the handicapped category is Rs 25 and for ex-servicemen, it is Rs 65.