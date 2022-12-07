UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 2,382 medical officers posts – How to apply at uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications relating to the post of Medical Officer. Those who are interested to apply may do so at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The commission is looking to fill up 2,382 posts in various government departments through this notification. The last date to apply for these posts is January 5, 2022. Candidates will have time till January 2, 2023, to submit their registration fees.

It may be noted that the registration fees is Rs 105 for unreserved/ economically weaker sections and other backward class categories. Similarly, the registration fee for candidates in SC/ ST categories is Rs 65, while registration fee for the handicapped category is Rs 25. The ex-servicemen will have to pay Rs 65.

Notably, in order to apply for these posts, candidates must have an MBBS degree from any university recognised in the country and abroad under the ‘The National Medical Commission Act, 2019′. Apart from this, candidates must also have a postgraduation degree in at least one area of specialisation from any university recognised by Medical Council of India’ or post-graduation in the medical field that are recognised under ‘The National Medical Commission Act, 2019′. the minimum age of the candidates must be 21 and maximum must be 40 years of age.

The commission is looking to fill up a number of posts which include – Anesthetist, Gynecologist, Radiologist, Pediatrician, Pathologist, General Physician, General Surgeon, Ophthalmologist, ENT Specialist, Orthopedician, Forensic Specialist, Public Health Specialist and Microbiologist.

Recently, the commission announced the PPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021. Candidates who had appeared for the exam were asked to check the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. However, final candidates will be selected on the basis of interviews.

The result for the written exam was earlier released on September 29, 2022, while the revised result was announced on October 31, 2022. After the revised results were announced, interviews of shortlisted candidates were held on October 17, 2022, and November 15, 2022.