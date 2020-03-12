UPPSC Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission releases admit card for recruitment examination; Check details

Written examination to take place on March 22, 2020 (Sunday)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the release of admit card or hall ticket for the upcoming Block Education Officer (BEO) recruitment examination. The mode to download the admit card is online. For this, the interested candidates need to visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Important dates:-

Results- The date for the announcement of results has not been yet finalised.

Examination schedule:-

The written test will start from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM. The preliminary examination will have objective type questions. There are negative marks for the wrong answers. A total of 200 marks is there.

Vacancy details:-

A total of 309 vacant posts are there to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Selection procedure:-

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their merit in the Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination and Personal Interview.

Examination centres:-

The UPPSC Block Education Officer recruitment examination will take place at 18 cities across the state. The centres are- Agra, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur city, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Varanasi and Mathura.

Know how to download UPPSC Block Education Officer admit card/ hall ticket:-

(1) The interested applicants need to visit the official website of the UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

(2) After visiting the website, the applicants need to click on the link- ‘Admit Card for BLOCK EDUCATION OFFICER (P) Exam- 2019’.

(3) After clicking on the link, a new page will appear on the screen.

(4) The candidates need to enter their Registration number, Date of Birth, Gender and Verification code to get access to their admit card/ hall ticket.

(5) Save and download the admit card and take a print out of the same for any future reference.

For more details, the candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.