UPPSC recruitment 2019: Government Job alert! Apply now for various posts on offer at upsssc.gov.in; check details

UPPSC recruitment 2019!

UPPSC recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection has invited applications from candidates for a number of posts at upsssc.gov.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website UPPSC to fill the application form for the posts on offer. The application process is being conducted for the recruitment of candidates for the posts of – Assistant Research Officer (ARO) and Assistant Statistics officer (ASRO). A total of 904 seats are on offer and the last date to fill the application form is October 9, 2019. It is important for candidates to go through the whole application notification before filling the application form.

UPPSC recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online application Ends – October 9, 2019

UPPSC recruitment 2019: Post Details

Assistant Research Officer (ARO), Statistics – 623 posts

Assistant Statistics officer (ASO) – 281 posts

UPPSC recruitment 2019: Selection process

Candidates will be selected for the posts on offer after going through a written examination. Candidates who will successfully qualify the writtern examination will be called for a Mains Exam. On the basis of the written exams, a merit list will be compiled for selected candidates.

UPPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit – Between 21 and 40 years

Educational criteria – Candidates interested in the posts on offer should have a degree from a recognised university and a diploma in computer from DElCC society. They should also knowledge of Hindi language.

UPPSC recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will receive salary of Rs 9300 to Rs 34,800 with additional grade pay of Rs 4200.

UPPSC recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Application Fees – Rs 185

Interested candidates can visit the official website of UPPSC at upsssc.gov.in. On the recruitment page, candidates need to click on ‘assistant statistical officer and research officer’ under ‘live advertisements’. After this they can fill the application form by following the steps.